Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Looks good to go
Zuccarello (groin) is expected to suit up versus the Coyotes on Friday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Zuccarello has missed 13 of the Rangers' previous 15 outings due to his lingering groin issue. With the winger fully fit, he is slated to return to the top line as well as the top power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, the Norwegian tallied three goals, seven assists and 31 shots in 17 appearances.
