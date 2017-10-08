Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Massive four-point night

Zuccarello had a massive four-point night in an 8-5 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The Norwegian Hobbit delivered two of those helpers on the power play. Zuccarello has averaged 60 points in each of his last two seasons and already has five points (one goal, four assists) in two games. This is a great start and perhaps a sign that he might establish new career marks in 2017-18.