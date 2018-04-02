Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: May miss Tuesday's game
Zuccarello missed practice Monday and received an MRI due to an issue stemming from a blocked shot. He may not be able to play Tuesday against the Devils.
Zuccarello has 52 points, including 16 on the power play, in 78 games, so the Rangers would miss him if he can't play. However, since Jesper Fast (groin) is possibly out for the rest of the season, New York could be quite shorthanded at right wing. Somebody like Ryan Spooner or Pavel Nuchnevich could find themselves on the top line, and with increased ice time, which would help their fantasy potential.
