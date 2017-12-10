Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Nets two including winner
Zuccarello scored twice, including the game winner, in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the Devils.
The Norwegian Hobbit has turned up the gas on his game of late, notching 10 points and a plus-9 rating in his last nine games. Zuccarello remains on a career pace and needs to be active in all formats.
