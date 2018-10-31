Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Notches two points Tuesday

Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Zuccarello's production was timely. He tied the game with a quick wrister less than a minute after Brent Burns opened the game's scoring in the first period, and he fed a backdoor pass to Chris Kreider to take the lead less than two minutes after the Sharks tied the game in the third. The 31-year-old now has 10 points in 12 games.