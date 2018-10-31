Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Notches two points Tuesday
Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Zuccarello's production was timely. He tied the game with a quick wrister less than a minute after Brent Burns opened the game's scoring in the first period, and he fed a backdoor pass to Chris Kreider to take the lead less than two minutes after the Sharks tied the game in the third. The 31-year-old now has 10 points in 12 games.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Lights lamp twice•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Still in pursuit of first goal•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Sets up both goals•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Rough start to new season•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Will play Thursday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Out of commission Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.