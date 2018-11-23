Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Nothing to show for in return
Zuccarello was held without a point and finished with a minus-3 rating Friday in a 4-0 loss to the Flyers.
Zuccarello was making his return to game action after missing time with a lower-body injury. The Norweigan-born winger dished out a hit and also added two blocks in 15:29 of ice time, not what you'd call a top-notch performance from the 31-year-old. It's been a struggle for Zuccarello in 2018-19 with just three goals and 10 points on the season. Meanwhile, New York's next game comes Saturday at home against the Capitals.
