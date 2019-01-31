Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Officially a game-time decision
Coach Dan Quinn labeled Zuccarello (foot) a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
It's possible Quinn is just trying to play mind games ahead of the contest, but there's also a chance that Zuccarello (foot) didn't have as good of a response to Thursday's full practice as was initially expected. Either way, it appears the team will wait until pregame warmups to reveal his status. If available, Zuccarello should slot in on the top line and power-play unit.
