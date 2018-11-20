Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Out again

Zuccarello (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Islanders, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Zuccarello will miss a third straight contest Wednesday, and he remains without a definite timetable for his return to the lineup. Another update on the veteran winger's status should surface prior to Friday's matinee matchup with the Flyers.

