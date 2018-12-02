Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Out Sunday
Zuccarello (groin) is out for Sunday's game against Winnipeg.
Zuccarello has now missed nine of the last 11 games for New York as he's battled with groin injuries. Fortunately, the 31-year-old will have plenty of time to rest before the Rangers' next game against Florida on Saturday.
