Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Overtime hero against Detroit

Zuccarello scored the overtime-winning goal Friday against the Red Wings.

That's a three-game point streak for Zuccarello, who now has four goals and 14 assists in 23 games on the season. Given the lethal precision and accuracy he showcased scoring the winner, it may be surprising that he's only gotten into the goal column a few times this season. The 30-year-old remains a reliable point producer who plays on the power play and should be owned in most fantasy settings. Zuccarello is heating up right now, so make sure you get him in your lineup.