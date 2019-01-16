Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Playmaker in Tuesday's win
Zuccarello dished out three assists in Tuesday's win over the Hurricanes.
Zuccarello set up a goal in each period Tuesday and now has three goals and three assists over the last three games. The veteran winger isn't on an explosive pace with 21 points in 33 games, but he has 10 power-play points and still has a chance to match last year's 53-point mark.
