Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Pockets pair of helpers Saturday

Zuccarello finished with two assists and five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.

The Norwegian winger is clicking well on the second line with Kevin Hayes and Rick Nash with a goal and five points in his last six games. Keep using him as you normally would.

