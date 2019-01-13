Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Pots winner against Isles
Zuccarello scored the game-winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Islanders.
The goal was only Zuccarello's fifth of the season, and the veteran winger has just two goals and six points in 14 games since returning to the ice from a groin injury in mid-December. Zuccarello has scored at least 49 points in all five of his NHL seasons since earning a regular spot in the Rangers' lineup, but he'll need a big second half to keep that streak alive.
