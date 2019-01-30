Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Practices in full

Zuccarello (foot) took the ice for Wednesday's practice session in a regular sweater, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Zuccarello is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with New Jersey after being sidelined against the Flyers on Tuesday. The fact that he wasn't limited at practice bodes well for his availability. If healthy, the winger figures to return to the first line, in addition to reclaiming his spot on the power play.