Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Practicing in regular jersey

Zuccarello (groin) was spotted in a regular practice jersey Wednesday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

This was also the case for fellow forward Pavel Buchnevich and blueliner Adam McQuaid, both of whom have been on the mend in addition to Zuccarello. Zuccarello and Buchnevich are both likely to suit up for the Rangers against Arizona on Friday, as the club has already sent fill-in forwards Cole Schneider and Steven Fogarty back down to the AHL Level.