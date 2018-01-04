Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Registers assist in defeat
Zuccarello contributed an assist in a 5-2 loss to Chicago on Wednesday.
It's been a while since Zuccarello has found the net, but as long as he's getting points for their team, fans won't mind much. He's now at four points in his past seven games, and the three-game drought last week looks like it might have been just an aberration.
