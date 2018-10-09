Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Rough start to new season

Zuccarello has posted a minus-4 rating and just one assist in his first three games of the season.

The longtime Ranger forward is coming off a 53-point performance last season, his lowest production since the 2014-15 campaign. Zuccarello is averaging 18:55 of ice time, second most among Rangers forwards. He'll continue to be one of the more important pieces of New York's lackluster offense.

