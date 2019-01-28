Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Ruled out Tuesday

Zuccarello (foot) will not be in the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Zuccarello -- who missed practice Monday due to a foot infection -- is expected to be available for Thursday's matchup with New Jersey. The winger is on a five-game point streak in which he has tallied four goals and five assists. The Norwegian is averaging 20:38 of ice time during his scoring streak and should continue to log significant minutes once cleared to play. Jesper Fast figures to have the inside track on a spot on the top line, while the Rangers will likely need to promote a player from the minors if Kevin Hayes (upper body) is also unavailable