Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores equalizer in road victory
Zuccarello brushed twine on the power play in Monday's 2-1 road win over the Blues.
With just under 20 seconds remaining in the first period, Chris Kreider facilitated a slick cross-ice pass to Zuccarello for the Norweigian's fourth goal of the season. It's hard to fathom that his scoring is down so much this year, but it's a combination of Zuc looking a bit gunshy in the attacking zone and having difficulty converting on the shots that he has taken. The top-six winger now has 14 total points with his shooting percentage improving to a still-paltry value of 8.6.
