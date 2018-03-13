Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Scores in third straight
Zuccarello collected two goals -- one with an empty net -- during Monday's 6-3 win over Carolina.
This was the third consecutive game the Norwegian found the back of the net, and he's now up to 14 goals and 34 assists for the campaign. He'll need a strong finish to approach last season's 59-point showing, but Zuccarello is locked into a scoring role, and the Rangers are scoring a respectable 3.38 goals per 60 minutes since the trade deadline.
