Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Sets up both goals
Zuccarello had an assist on goals from Chris Kreider and Kevin Hayes on Tuesday, helping his side earn a 3-2 shootout win.
Zucc seems to be back to his old self after a tough start to the year, as he's now up to five points -- all assists -- in six games. Outside of 2015-16, Zuccarello has been a heavy pass-first producer, and that doesn't look likely to change this season. He's a great option if you're looking to win your assists category.
