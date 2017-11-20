Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Sets up two goals against Ottawa
Zuccarello contributed a pair of assists in Sunday's win over the Senators.
Zuccarello continues to be a consistent producer and is now up to three goals and 16 points in 21 outings. The 30-year-old has been dynamite with the man advantage and appears to generate something offensively every game. It would be great if he shot the puck more often, but Zuccarello is talented enough to be rolled out with confidence whenever the Rangers are in action.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Pockets pair of helpers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Two points in high-scoring win•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Dishes fancy assist in win•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Massive four-point night•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Just misses 60-point mark in 2016-17•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Leads key Game 3 win with two points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...