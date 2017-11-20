Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Sets up two goals against Ottawa

Zuccarello contributed a pair of assists in Sunday's win over the Senators.

Zuccarello continues to be a consistent producer and is now up to three goals and 16 points in 21 outings. The 30-year-old has been dynamite with the man advantage and appears to generate something offensively every game. It would be great if he shot the puck more often, but Zuccarello is talented enough to be rolled out with confidence whenever the Rangers are in action.