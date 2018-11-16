Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Seven shots in return

Zuccarello mustered seven shots but posted a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Islanders.

Zuccarello played 17:22 in his return from a strained groin, including 3:04 on the power play and 1:07 on the penalty kill. He was one of eight Rangers forwards to log over a minute shorthanded, as a series of questionable penalty calls had the Islanders on what seemed like one never-ending power play. Given his impressive shot total, it's safe to say Zucc's injury has been put behind him.