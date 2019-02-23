Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Sitting out Saturday
Zuccarello will not play in Saturday's game against the Devils, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
With Zuccarello on the trading block ahead of Monday's deadline, it appears he's set to sit out both of the weekend games for the Rangers if he remains with the team. Should he wind up with the club through the deadline, the veteran would next be able to draw in Wednesday when New York hosts the Lightning. Without Zuccarello and Kevin Hayes (coach's decision) available, the Rangers will be forced to roll with 11 forwards and seven defensemen Saturday.
