Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Slated to play Thursday

Zuccarello (groin) is expected to return against the Islanders on Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

While it's certainly good to have a target date, the news effectively rules Zuccarello out for Monday's clash with Vancouver. With Pavel Buchnevich (thumb) also out of action, the Rangers suddenly find themselves very thin at forward. Ryan Spooner or Jesper Fast figures to have the inside track on taking over the first-line role during Zuccarello's absence Monday.