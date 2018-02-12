Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Snaps goal drought

Zuccarello scored a goal and fired five shots on net in Sunday's 3-1 win over Winnipeg.

With 40 points in 55 games, Zuccarello is having a fine season. However, he hadn't lit the lamp in the 21 contests prior to this one, which has been disappointing for the former 26-goal scorer. Nonetheless, the veteran winger is on pace for a 60-point campaign, so owners shouldn't have too much to complain about.