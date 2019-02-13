Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Stays hot in loss to Jets

Zuccarello enjoyed another two-assist night Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Zuccarello has been rolling of late, with points in nine of 10 games. Another two-assist performance gives the winger 20 points over his last 15 contests. Up next for Zucc and the Rangers is a road date with the Sabres on Friday. The Norweigan product has 14 points in 20 career contests versus Buffalo but in two games this season has failed to record a point.