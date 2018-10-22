Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Still in pursuit of first goal

Zuccarello registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Zuccarello delivered an assist on the Rangers' lone goal to Mika Zibanejad, spending over 17 minutes on the ice, with nearly two minutes on the power play. Zuccarello finished with a minus-1 rating, taking two shots in the game. The forward remains in search of his first goal of the new campaign.