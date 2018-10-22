Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Still waiting on first goal
Zuccarello had an assist during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Zuccarello logged an assist on the Rangers' lone goal during Sunday's loss, spending over 17 minutes on the ice, with nearly two minutes on the power play. Zuccarello finished with a -1 rating, taking two shot in the game. The forward remains in search of his first goal of the new campaign.
