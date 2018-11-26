Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Suffers setback
Zuccarello (groin) will miss his eight game in the Rangers' prior 10 outings versus Ottawa on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Zuccarello has repeatedly tried to rejoin the lineup, but continues to struggle with this nagging groin issue. At some point, one would think the team needs to consider shutting the winger down until he can get back to 100 percent. Likely in part due to his injury, the Norwegian has failed to garner a point in five straight outings.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Injured scratch Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Nothing to show for in return•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: In lineup Friday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Could suit up Friday in Philly•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Out again•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Unavailable against Stars•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...