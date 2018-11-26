Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Suffers setback

Zuccarello (groin) will miss his eight game in the Rangers' prior 10 outings versus Ottawa on Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Zuccarello has repeatedly tried to rejoin the lineup, but continues to struggle with this nagging groin issue. At some point, one would think the team needs to consider shutting the winger down until he can get back to 100 percent. Likely in part due to his injury, the Norwegian has failed to garner a point in five straight outings.