Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Suits up, bags three apples
Zuccarello dished out a trio of helpers -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
Zuccarello was a game-time decision with a foot injury, so hopefully owners were able to plug the diminutive winger into lineups in time to enjoy this offensive outburst. He added three shots and a plus-2 rating while continuing to display tremendous chemistry with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider on New York's top line.
