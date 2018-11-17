Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Surprise scratch Saturday
Zuccarrelo will miss Saturday's home game against the Panthers due to a lower-body injury, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.
Zuccarello had just returned from a groin injury Thursday against the Islanders, and he was quite active in that one, hoisting seven shots on goal over 17:22 of ice time in a 7-5 road loss. Fortunately for the Rangers, newly acquired forward Ryan Strome will make his debut for the Blueshirts; he's not on the same level as Z, but nonetheless can hold his own on the right wing.
