Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Tallies pair of helpers in home win
Zuccarello picked up a pair of assists Sunday in New York's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs
The tiny Norweigan has 17 points in the last 11 games and is heating up at the right time, as Zuccarello could be one of several big-name players moved on or before the trade deadline. Both of his assists Sunday were primary helpers and give him 32 points in 41 games this season.
