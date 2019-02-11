Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Tallies pair of helpers
Zuccarello picked up a pair of assists Sunday in New York's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs
The Norweigan has 17 points in the last 11 games and is heating up at the right time, as Zuccarello could be one of several big-name players moved on or before the trade deadline. Both of his assists Sunday were primary helpers and give him 32 points in 41 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Stays hot in loss to Jets•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Suits up, bags three apples•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Good to go•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Officially a game-time decision•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Expected back Thursday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Practices in full•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...