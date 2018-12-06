Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Traveling with team
Zuccarello (groin) will be with the Rangers on their two-game swing through Florida and could play against the Panthers on Saturday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Postreports.
All signs seem to be pointing toward Zuccarello playing Saturday, but even if that doesn't happen, his return seems imminent. The Rangers have been playing with a skeleton forward group and could really use the Norwegian, considering he has racked up 10 points in 14 games this season.
