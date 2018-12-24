Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Two assists since return
Zuccarello has two assists and six shots on net in five games since missing 13 of New York's previous 15 contests with a groin injury.
It's been a rough year for the Norwegian forward, who has been limited to 22 games of action. Zuccarello has 12 points on the season, but he's been a weapon on the power play at lest. The 31-year-old has averaged 3:19 per game with the extra man, notching six power-play points in that time.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Looks good to go•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Practicing in regular jersey•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Will miss clash with Bolts•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Could return Monday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Traveling with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...