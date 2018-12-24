Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Two assists since return

Zuccarello has two assists and six shots on net in five games since missing 13 of New York's previous 15 contests with a groin injury.

It's been a rough year for the Norwegian forward, who has been limited to 22 games of action. Zuccarello has 12 points on the season, but he's been a weapon on the power play at lest. The 31-year-old has averaged 3:19 per game with the extra man, notching six power-play points in that time.