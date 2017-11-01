Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Two points in high-scoring win
Zuccarello scored a goal and added a power-play helper in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Vegas.
Zuccarello's first multi-point effort since the second game of the season likely helped save coach Alain Vigneault's job. Vigneault leaned heavily on the diminutive winger in this one, as Zuccarello's 21:29 of ice time easily led the team's forwards. While Zuccarello's minus-9 rating leaves much to be desired, he does have a respectable 10 points in 13 games.
