Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Two points in Tuesday's win
Zuccarello picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Zuccarello assisted on Boo Nieves' first NHL goal in the opening frame before giving New York its first lead by lighting the lamp himself to make it 3-2 in the second period. The diminutive winger has been productive of late with 11 points in his past 10 games.
