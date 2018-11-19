Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Unavailable against Stars
Zuccarello (lower body) won't be in action for Monday's meeting with Dallas, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Zuccarello has appeared in just one of the Ranger's prior five outings and will now miss another game due to his lower-body issue. When healthy, the winger has notched 10 points, 31 shots and 19 blocks in 16 games. Recent call-up Steven Fogarty figures to make his 2018-19 debut in Zuccarello's stead.
