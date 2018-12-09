Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Unlikely to play Monday

Coach Dan Quinn said Zuccarello (groin) isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Lightning, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Quinn wouldn't rule out Zuccarello completely, but it appears he'll need to make drastic strides in recovery to slot into the lineup. If Zuccarello, who has 10 points in 17 games, is able to shake the injury, he'll bump Filip Chytil out of the top six.