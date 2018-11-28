Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Will not be on road trip
Zuccarello (groin) will miss the next two games, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Zuccarello has been ruled out for a pair of road games against the Senators and Canadiens, respectively. This could spell trouble for the Rangers, as it means there is one less potent power-play producer available to a team that ranks 19th in the league in converting man-advantage opportunities at 18.8 percent. At any rate, the Rangers reportedly will decide who's going to get called up in his place on the upcoming flight to Ottawa.
