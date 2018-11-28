Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Will not be on road trip

Zuccarello (groin) will miss the next two games, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Zuccarello has been ruled out for a pair of road games against the Senators and Canadiens, respectively. This could spell trouble for the Rangers, as it means there is one less potent power-play producer available to a team that ranks 19th in the league in converting man-advantage opportunities at 18.8 percent. At any rate, the Rangers reportedly will decide who's going to get called up in his place on the upcoming flight to Ottawa.

More News
Our Latest Stories