Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Will play Thursday
Zuccarello (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Zuccarello missed Tuesday's game against the Devils due to an undisclosed malady, but his injury evidently wasn't overly serious, as his absence will be limited to one contest. The Norwegian forward, who's totaled 16 goals and 52 points in 78 games this campaign, will likely skate in a top-six role against the Islanders.
