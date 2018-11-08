Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Won't travel with team

Zuccarello will stay back in New York and skip the Rangers' two-game road trip, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Despite being out for the next two outings, the team still previously designated Zuccarello as day-to-day, so perhaps he will be ready in time for Monday's home stand versus Vancouver. Fortunately for the Rangers, the winger's absence should be buffeted by the return of Brett Howden against the Red Wings on Friday.