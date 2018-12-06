Beleskey was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Beleskey was demoted earlier in the week as a means to get the left winger some much-needed ice time. The 30-year-old has appeared in just one NHL game in 2018-19 and has been a non-factor since arriving in New York last season via trade. This year, the veteran has posted three goals and 10 points in 15 games with AHL Hartford.