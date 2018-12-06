Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Back with big club
Beleskey was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.
Beleskey was demoted earlier in the week as a means to get the left winger some much-needed ice time. The 30-year-old has appeared in just one NHL game in 2018-19 and has been a non-factor since arriving in New York last season via trade. This year, the veteran has posted three goals and 10 points in 15 games with AHL Hartford.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...