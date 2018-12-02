The Rangers recalled Beleskey from AHL Hartford on Sunday, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

Beleskey could make his Rangers debut Sunday versus the Jets if Mats Zuccarello (groin) and Vladislav Namestnikov (groin) continue to sit out. The 30-year-old didn't record a point and posted a minus-9 rating in 15 NHL games last year, so his fantasy value is negligible.