Beleskey was recalled from AHL Hartford on Thursday.

Beleskey was demoted earlier in the week as a means to get the left winger some much-needed ice time. The 30-year-old has appeared in just one NHL game in 2018-19 and has been a total bust since arriving in New York last season via trade. This year, the veteran has posted three goals and 10 points in 15 games with AHL Hartford.

