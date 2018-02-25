Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Dealt to Rangers
The Rangers acquired Beleskey, defenseman Ryan Lindgren, forward Ryan Spooner and a 2019 seventh-round pick from the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for forward Rick Nash. Per Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Bruins will retain 50 percent of the money remaining on Beleskey's contract.
A massive bust after inking a five-year, $19 million deal with the Bruins in the summer of 2015, Beleskey has spent most of the season at AHL Bridgeport after hitting waivers upon going without a point for 14 games in Boston. The organizational change can only help the 29-year-old, but it's unclear if the Rangers have any real plans of carving out a role for him at the NHL level or if he'll continue to languish in the AHL with their affiliate in Hartford the rest of the season.
