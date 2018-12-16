Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Demoted to AHL
Beleskey was sent down to AHL Hartford on Sunday.
The 30-year-old forward has played four games with the Rangers this season, scoring just one goal in the process. It seems that the options for Beleskey at this point were a demotion to the AHL or become a regular in the press box.
