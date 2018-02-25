Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Now with Wolf Pack
While it originally appeared Beleskey would start off with the Rangers following a trade, he's in the lineup for AHL Hartford on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
The 29-year-old will stay at the same level he was in Boston and begin his career with the Rangers in the minors. Beleskey was only able to put up six points (four goals, two assists) in 21 games for AHL Providence, and will look to better those numbers in a new environment.
