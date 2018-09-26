Beleskey is expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to a separated shoulder, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Beleskey saw action in just 15 NHL games last season, split between Boston and New York, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors. If the winger is out for the longer end of his time frame, it could open the door for Filip Chytil or Brett Howden to cement their place in the 23-man roster and once again relegate Beleskey to the minors.