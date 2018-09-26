Rangers' Matt Beleskey: Out with shoulder injury
Beleskey is expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to a separated shoulder, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Beleskey saw action in just 15 NHL games last season, split between Boston and New York, instead spending the bulk of the year in the minors. If the winger is out for the longer end of his time frame, it could open the door for Filip Chytil or Brett Howden to cement their place in the 23-man roster and once again relegate Beleskey to the minors.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...